Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Signs one-year contract

Carrick re-signed with Toronto on Wednesday, inking a one-year, $1.3 million dollar contract.

The right-shot depth defenseman had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) throughout 47 games in 2017-18, and he was a healthy scratch for the playoff series against Boston. While a significant role is certainly not guaranteed in 2018-19, one could arise if Toronto doesn't resign veteran blueliner Roman Polak. Given that the Leafs decided to pay Carrick over $400,000 more than his qualifying offer, it appears they envision he'll at least match or improve upon his recent production.