Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Struggles to find playing time

Carrick couldn't crack the lineup in any of his team's seven postseason contests, finishing the year with four goals and 12 points in 47 regular season games.

Carrick was a healthy scratch for a good chunk of the season and simply couldn't carve out regular playing time. Still, his four goals and 12 points were both career highs for the 24-year-old blueliner. At this point he doesn't have much fantasy value until he gets a secured spot in a lineup.

