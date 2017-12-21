Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Tallies goal Tuesday
Carrick recorded a goal in his return to the lineup against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
After spending the previous 10 games as a healthy scratch, Carrick suited up Tuesday due to the injury to Nikita Zaitsev (lower body). The 23-year-old Carrick no doubt will be happy with his performance, as he looks to earn a more consistent role from coach Mike Babcock. Fantasy owners will have to wait and see what the blueliner's long-term future looks like when Zaitsev is cleared to return, but for now, may want to consider riding the hot hand.
