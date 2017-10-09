Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Unavailable against Chicago

Carrick has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Blackhawks due to an upper-body injury, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

Carrick snagged an assist Opening Night, but has otherwise been fantasy irrelevant this season -- which is surprising considering the Leafs have racked up 15 goals in their first two games. In fact, a zero plus/minus rating for the blueliner is indicative of his limited usage, as he has averaged just 15:02 of ice time. With the 23-year-old out of the lineup, rookies Andreas Borgman and Calle Rosen will make up the third pairing.