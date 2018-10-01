Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Waived by club

Carrick was placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs on Monday.

It already appeared that Carrick was going to be replaced in the game-day lineup by Igor Ozhiganov, but now he will be shipped down to the minors if he clears. The blueliner logged 47 games for the Leafs last season, in which he averaged just 15:08 of ice time. The Illinois native figures to top the team's list of potential call-ups throughout the year.