Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Will replace Nikita Zaitsev at even strength
Carrick, who hasn't played since Nov. 24, will replace the injured Nikita Zaitsev (lower body) on a pairing with Jake Gardiner, reports the Toronto Sun.
"The way I look at it, it [Zaitsev's injury] creates an opportunity for Carrick, who has been waiting all year'" said coach Mike Babcock at practice Sunday. "The ball's in his court and we get to watch him." Carrick has been out several weeks as a healthy scratch, so getting up to game speed may be tough.
