Dewar (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.
The Maple Leafs placed Chris Tanev (upper body) on the IR list in a corresponding move. Dewar will be available to return to the lineup against Pittsburgh on Sunday after missing the last 11 games. He has produced three assists, 27 shots on goal, 18 blocked shots and 78 hits across 29 appearances this season.
