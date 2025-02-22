Dewar (upper body) will not play Saturday against the Hurricanes but could return Sunday against Chicago, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Dewar's been sidelined with an upper-body injury since Jan. 22, though he's "close" according to coach Craig Berube. The 25-year-old Dewar has three assists in 29 games with Toronto this season.
