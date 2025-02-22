Now Playing

Dewar (upper body) will not play Saturday against the Hurricanes but could return Sunday against Chicago, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Dewar's been sidelined with an upper-body injury since Jan. 22, though he's "close" according to coach Craig Berube. The 25-year-old Dewar has three assists in 29 games with Toronto this season.

