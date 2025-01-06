Dewar notched an assist and six hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.
Dewar has two helpers over his last four contests. The 25-year-old forward has also contributed 31 hits over his last six games, providing plenty of physicality in a fourth-line role. He's at three assists, 24 shots on net, 67 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 23 outings overall.
