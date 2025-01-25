Per David Alter of The Hockey News, the Maple Leafs placed Dewar (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday.
Dewar has only three helpers in 29 games this season. The fourth-line center has struggled all year, as he was behind the eight-ball after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery that cost him the first 16 games of the season. The Maple Leafs recalled Nikita Grebenkin from AHL Toronto in a corresponding move.
