Per David Alter of The Hockey News, the Maple Leafs placed Dewar (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday.

Dewar has only three helpers in 29 games this season. The fourth-line center has struggled all year, as he was behind the eight-ball after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery that cost him the first 16 games of the season. The Maple Leafs recalled Nikita Grebenkin from AHL Toronto in a corresponding move.