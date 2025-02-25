Dewar (upper body) will remain on the shelf for Tuesday's tilt with Boston, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Dewar will miss his 10th straight game due to his lingering upper-body issue. With the Leafs currently in the midst of a four-game road trip, it seems unlikely the 25-year-old center will return in the short term, so fantasy players can likely expect him to also be unavailable versus the Rangers and Penguins on Friday and Sunday, respectively -- though he hasn't been officially ruled out.