Dewar (upper body) has been ruled out for Sunday's road game against Chicago, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Although Dewar will sit out a ninth consecutive game Sunday, head coach Craig Berube said that the 25-year-old is ready to return. Dewar's next opportunity to suit up will be in Boston on Tuesday.
