Timmins netted a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.
Timmins gave his team a 2-0 lead after sniping one past Joel Blomqvist early in the opening frame. The goal was Timmins' second of the season and first since Nov. 9. The right-shot blueliner has chipped in two goals and six helpers over 49 games this season. Timmins' minimal role and output across all categories limits his appeal in most fantasy formats.
