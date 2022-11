General manager Kyle Dubas said Timmins (upper body) is fully healthy, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Dubas refused to elaborate on when Timmins might be available to make his Maple Leafs debut, as he still needs to get up to speed with his new team. The 24-year-old will link up with the Leafs in Minnesota, but he's likely to serve as a healthy scratch for at least one game before drawing in.