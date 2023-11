Timmins (lower body) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus Minnesota in Sweden, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Timmins is still considered day-to-day, but it seems that the Maple Leafs will go with the same lineup that defeated the Red Wings on Friday by a 3-2 score. Timmins has yet to play this season after suffering his injury in a preseason game versus Montreal on Sept. 29.