Timmins will draw back into the lineup Wednesday against Chicago, reports Sportsnet.ca.

It will be his first appearance since signing his two-year extension. Timmins will replace Justin Holl in the lineup, and he will skate alongside Rasmus Sandin on the third pair. The seventh man is productive when he's in the lineup, and his extension may afford him the every-day opportunity he wants. Holl becomes a UFA at season's end and there may not be enough coins in the couch for both players.