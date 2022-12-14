Timmins had three assists in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Anaheim.

Timmins picked up helpers on the first three Maple Leaf goals after coming into the contest with just one point on the season. The 24-year-old defenseman was recalled on Dec. 6 due to a rash of injuries on Toronto's blueline and he made the most of his opportunity Tuesday. Timmins longest stretch of NHL action came in 2020 with Colorado where he logged eight assists in 31 games. Despite his performance Tuesday, He could see more opportunities going forward as the Leafs still have five defenseman on IR, though three-point games shouldn't be counted on as the norm. Timmins now has four assists in six games this season.