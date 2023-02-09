Timmins signed a two-year contract extension Thursday worth $2.2 million, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Timmins will average $1.1 million starting in the 2023-24 campaign. He was acquired by the Maple Leafs from Arizona on Nov. 23 and has a goal and 11 assists in 18 games this season for Toronto. Timmins has been a healthy scratch in three of the last four games but has been effective when in the lineup.