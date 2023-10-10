Timmins (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.

Now that he's on LTIR, Timmins will be sidelined until Nov. 2 versus Boston at a minimum. Once healthy, Timmins should step in as a rotational, bottom-pairing option for the Maple Leafs. He picked up 14 points through 25 games with Toronto last season.