Timmins (lower body) hasn't been ruled out Friday versus Detroit, but he's more likely to return for Sunday's game against Minnesota, coach Sheldon Keefe told Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun on Wednesday.

Timmins hasn't played yet this season due to the lower-body injury. He had two goals and 14 points in 27 contests in 2022-23 between Arizona and Toronto. When he returns, Timmins will likely serve in a third-pairing role.