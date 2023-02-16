Timmins scored a goal in Toronto's 5-2 victory over Chicago on Wednesday.

Timmins scored at 16:07 of the second period, extending Toronto's edge to 5-2. It was his second goal and 13th point in 21 contests this season. Timmins drew into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 27 after being a healthy scratch in four consecutive games from Jan. 29-Feb. 11.