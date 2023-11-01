Timmins (lower body) has resumed skating, but is still "a ways away from playing," coach Sheldon Keefe informed Mark Masters of TSN on Wednesday.

Timmins hasn't played yet this season due to his lower-body injury. He had two goals and 14 points in 27 contests between Arizona and Toronto while averaging 15:05 of ice time last year. When Timmins is healthy, he might serve on the Maple Leafs' bottom pairing.