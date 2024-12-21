Timmins offered an assist and blocked six shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Timmins helped out on a Nicholas Robertson goal in the second period, which stretched the Maple Leafs' lead to 3-0. With two helpers over his last four appearances, Timmins has been alright on offense. He was also scratched once in that span, so his place in the lineup isn't fully safe. The 26-year-old has seven points, 26 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 18 PIM, 17 hits and a plus-9 rating over 30 appearances.