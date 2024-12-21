Timmins offered an assist and blocked six shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.
Timmins helped out on a Nicholas Robertson goal in the second period, which stretched the Maple Leafs' lead to 3-0. With two helpers over his last four appearances, Timmins has been alright on offense. He was also scratched once in that span, so his place in the lineup isn't fully safe. The 26-year-old has seven points, 26 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 18 PIM, 17 hits and a plus-9 rating over 30 appearances.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Produces assist Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Logs helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Picks apple in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Offers helper in Monday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Generates assist•