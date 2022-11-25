Timmins participated in the Leafs' practice Thursday, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.

It was Timmins' first practice with Toronto since being acquired from Arizona on Wednesday. Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said Wednesday that Timmins has fully recovered from his upper-body injury, but he's not expected to be in the lineup Friday against Minnesota. He's instead getting an opportunity to get back up to speed and adjust to his new team before making his Leafs debut. With Timmins not expected to play and Jordie Benn unavailable after suffering an upper-body injury during Wednesday's 2-1 win over New Jersey, Victor Mete will draw into the lineup Friday as part of the third pairing.