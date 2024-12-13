Timmins notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Timmins ended a four-game slump when he helped out on Max Pacioretty's second-period tally, which ended up being the game-winner. The 26-year-old Timmins is holding down a third-pairing role, and the Maple Leafs' defensive logjam has been partially cleared by Utah claiming Dakota Mermis off waivers. Timmins is at six points, 24 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 17 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 27 appearances. His spot in the lineup is likely to be safe until Jani Hakanpaa (knee) returns.