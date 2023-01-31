Timmins has played in seven of the Leafs' last 12 games and recorded a goal and three assists.
Timmins cycles in and out of the Leafs' lineup now that the team's blue line is healthy. He's smart and physical, and can move pucks well. Timmins has one goal an 11 assists in 18 games with Toronto, and is clearly productive as long as he's in the lineup.
