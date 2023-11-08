Timmins (lower body) will travel with the Maple Leafs to Sweden, but he's not close to rejoining the lineup, coach Sheldon Keefe informed David Alter of Sports Illustrated on Wednesday.

The hope is Timmins will start practicing with the team in Sweden. The Maple Leafs still have three games before that trip -- Wednesday versus Ottawa, Friday against Calgary and Saturday versus Vancouver -- and it seems safe to assume Timmins won't be an option for any of those contests. The 25-year-old defenseman had two goals and 14 points in 27 appearances with Arizona and Toronto last season.