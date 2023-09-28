Timmins scored two goals and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres in the Kraft Hockeyville game in St. Thomas, Ontario.

The town of West Lorne, Ontario earned the title, but the ice surface in their arena is below NHL standards and there are only a few seats. So they moved it to a nearby city. Timmins showed off his strong offensive abilities, which have never been in doubt. He's competing for the seventh man role because of his glaring defensive issues. Still, spot starting Timmins when he's given the opportunity to showcase his skill can help fantasy managers if they pluck him from the wire.