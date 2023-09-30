Timmins suffered a lower-body injury Friday night in Montreal and will undergo an MRI on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Timmins was having an outstanding training camp as he had two goals and four assists in his first two preseason games and was a plus-2 Friday in Toronto's 2-1 win. The injury occurred late in the third period. Consider him day-to-day at this time.

More News