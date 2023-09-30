Timmins suffered a lower-body injury Friday night in Montreal and will undergo an MRI on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Timmins was having an outstanding training camp as he had two goals and four assists in his first two preseason games and was a plus-2 Friday in Toronto's 2-1 win. The injury occurred late in the third period. Consider him day-to-day at this time.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Shows off skill in bid for role•
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Suits up at forward Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Nets second goal of 2022-23•
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Draws back into lineup Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Inks two-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Productive when in lineup•