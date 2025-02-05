Timmins is expected to miss Thursday's clash against Seattle because of an upper-body injury, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Wednesday.

Timmins was helped to the bench after being elbowed by Yegor Sharangovich during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Calgary. Timmins managed to stay in the game, but it seems he will still miss time due to the injury. He has a goal and seven points in 44 outings in 2024-25. Philippe Myers might draw back into the lineup while Timmins is unavailable.