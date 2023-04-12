Timmins played 9:12 in a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Timmins moved up to forward Tuesday night, and he ended up delivering one hit and one shot. It's his second appearance this month and since February. Given the depth of the Leafs blue line, Timmins is likely to be a black ace through the postseason. However, he's inked through 2024-25 at a modest $1.1 million, so he could earn a 5/6/7 role next season.