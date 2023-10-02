Timmins (lower body) is considered week-to-week, per Chris Johnston of TSN.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday that Timmins has a "significant" lower-body injury. The 25-year-old Timmins had two goals, 12 assists and 23 hits in 25 appearances with Toronto last season. He might begin the 2023-24 campaign on the injured reserve list.
