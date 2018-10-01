Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Bounced from backup job
McElhinney was placed on waiver Monday, confirming he lost the backup job to Garret Sparks.
With a cap hit of just $850,00 and 186 games of NHL experience, McElhinney could be an intriguing target for teams in need of a No. 2 goalie. If he clears waivers, the 35-year-old will likely split time in the minors with Calvin Pickard.
