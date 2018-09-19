McElhinney gave up one goal on 13 shots before giving way to Garret Sparks in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win over the Senators.

McElhinney was beaten by Ryan Dzingel just 21 seconds in, but he recovered nicely after that. While Sparks stopped all 22 shots he faced, McElhinney still has the inside track to earn Toronto's backup job behind Frederik Andersen.