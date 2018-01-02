McElhinney (lower body) will backup Frederik Andersen for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.

McElhinney has missed Toronto's last two games due to a lower-body injury, but he's evidently healthy enough to resume his regular role as Andersen's backup against the Lightning. The 34-year-old netminders next opportunity to start will come Thursday against San Jose.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories