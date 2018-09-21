McElhinney is projected to start Friday evening against the visiting Sabres, according to Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca.

McElhinney continues to see starts for the Maple Leafs during the preseason, despite the training-camp presence of 2018 Calder Cup champion netminder Garret Sparks, who is expected to at least make a relief appearance in this next contest. Barring a disastrous finish to camp for McElhinney, it appears that he will once again serve as the primary backup to Frederik Andersen with the parent club this season.