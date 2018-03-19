Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Earns NHL's third star of week
McElhinney was named the NHL's third star of the week on Monday.
The backup was pressed into duty for an injured Frederik Andersen and promptly went 3-0-0 with a 1.57 GAA, .955 save percentage and one shutout. Overall, McElhinney has had an outstanding season, going 10-4-1 with a 2.09 GAA, .935 save percentage and three shutouts in 16 appearances. He has done exactly what the Leafs have needed whenever he is in the blue paint. Andersen returns Tuesday, so McElhinney's ice time will drop. But he should still get in a game or two before season's end. He's a solid spot start in any format.
