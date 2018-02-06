Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Earns relief win over Ducks
McElhinney saved 15 of 16 shots after entering in the second period of Monday's 7-4 win over Anaheim.
The win improved McElhinney to 6-4-0 with a .932 save percentage and 2.27 GAA for the campaign. While those are solid numbers, his limited workload hurts his fantasy value. The Toronto backup is a solid streaming option when patrolling the blue paint, but as long as Frederik Andersen is healthy, McElhinney's upside is extremely capped.
