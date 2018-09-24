Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Earns start Monday
McElhinney will start in Monday's exhibition game against Montreal.
McElhinney will have a chance to keep his hot streak going against Montreal. So far this preseason, the 35-year-old netminder has stopped 33 of 34 pucks sent his way, including a 20-save shutout against Buffalo last Friday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Impenetrable Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Drawing another start•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Bounces back after early goal against•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Will join Canada for Worlds•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Steps in during blowout after starter stumbles•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...