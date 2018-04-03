Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Earns win over Sabres
McElhinney made 32 saves against 34 shots and picked up the win, a 5-2 victory over Buffalo on Monday.
Facing the Sabres is a lot easier than facing the Jets, and McElhinney took advantage of a much easier matchup by turning in a solid performance against the league's worst offense. When he gets a chance to play -- which has come more frequently as Frederik Andersen struggles -- he's proven a solid option.
