McElhinney has not seen action yet this season and is facing pressure from the newly arrived Calvin Pickard.

The Leafs have only played two games, so it's not surprising McElhinney hasn't played. But the guy must feel the hot breath of Pickard, who recently arrived from Vegas. Pickard is younger and a better fit as the Leafs' back-up, so McElhinney is going to need to be be almost perfect when he does hit the ice lest he be replaced.