Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Feeling heat from new arrival
McElhinney has not seen action yet this season and is facing pressure from the newly arrived Calvin Pickard.
The Leafs have only played two games, so it's not surprising McElhinney hasn't played. But the guy must feel the hot breath of Pickard, who recently arrived from Vegas. Pickard is younger and a better fit as the Leafs' back-up, so McElhinney is going to need to be be almost perfect when he does hit the ice lest he be replaced.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Renews contract for two years•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Makes 29 saves in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Given starting nod Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Comes on in relief, earns important win•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Faces plenty of rubber in Tuesday's loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Tuesday's starter versus Washington•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...