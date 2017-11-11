McElhinney will start in goal against host Boston on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

This is a rare start for McElhinney, but it makes sense that he'd draw in for the latter half of the back-to-back set. He'll be facing a Bruins team that's ranked 18th in the league in home scoring at 2.89 goals per contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories