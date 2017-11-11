Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Gets rare starting nod Saturday
McElhinney will start in goal against host Boston on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
This is a rare start for McElhinney, but it makes sense that he'd draw in for the latter half of the back-to-back set. He'll be facing a Bruins team that's ranked 18th in the league in home scoring at 2.89 goals per contest.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Gives up five in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in net Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Makes 30 stops in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Making first start Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Feeling heat from new arrival•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Renews contract for two years•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...