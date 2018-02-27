Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod against Panthers
McElhinney will tend the twine for Tuesday's matchup with Florida, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
McElhinney will make just his second appearance between the pipes in the Leafs' previous 11 outings. While his usage has been minimal, the Ontario native is still riding a four-game winning streak, during which he posted a 1.17 GAA and .964 save percentage. The Panthers are red hot of late, as they registered a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 contests.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Stops 27 in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Earns relief win over Ducks•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Shuts out Rangers•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Slated for second half of back-to-back•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Makes 39 saves to frustrate Stars•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...