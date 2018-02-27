McElhinney will tend the twine for Tuesday's matchup with Florida, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

McElhinney will make just his second appearance between the pipes in the Leafs' previous 11 outings. While his usage has been minimal, the Ontario native is still riding a four-game winning streak, during which he posted a 1.17 GAA and .964 save percentage. The Panthers are red hot of late, as they registered a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 contests.