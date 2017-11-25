McElhinney will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Capitals, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

McElhinney was fantastic in his last start, turning aside 38 of the 39 shots he faced en route to a 4-1 win over the Bruins on Nov. 11. He'll look to build on that performance Saturday and pick up his third victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Capitals club that's 5-6-1 on the road this season.