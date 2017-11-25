Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt
McElhinney will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Capitals, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
McElhinney was fantastic in his last start, turning aside 38 of the 39 shots he faced en route to a 4-1 win over the Bruins on Nov. 11. He'll look to build on that performance Saturday and pick up his third victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Capitals club that's 5-6-1 on the road this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Razor sharp 38-save win•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Gets rare starting nod Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Gives up five in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in net Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Makes 30 stops in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Making first start Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...