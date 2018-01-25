McElhinney will defend the net Thursday against the Stars, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

McElhinney has not seen action between the pipes since Dec. 20 largely due to Frederik Andersen's work in the crease. The backup netminder's two most recent showings haven't proven fruitful either, allowing seven combined goals and losing both games. He will attempt to close out the first half on a positive note Thursday, facing pucks from a Stars club that's won four of its last five games.