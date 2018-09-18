Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod Tuesday
McElhinney will protect the net in Tuesday's preseason game against the Senators, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
McElhinney will have some solid offensive support with new-arrival John Tavares making his Maple Leafs debut. He played 18 games last season, marking a stellar .934 save percentage and 2.15 GAA, but he'll take a backup role again this campaign to a younger Frederick Andersen.
