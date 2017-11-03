McElhinney allowed five goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss at Los Angeles.

The first five goals in this game were all scored against McElhinney, though his team dominated the final 22 minutes to make things interesting. While starter Frederik Andersen hasn't exactly set the world on fire with a .901 save percentage through 12 starts, his little-used backup has been even worse with a 4.10 GAA and .869 save percentage in two appearances.