Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Gives up five in loss
McElhinney allowed five goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss at Los Angeles.
The first five goals in this game were all scored against McElhinney, though his team dominated the final 22 minutes to make things interesting. While starter Frederik Andersen hasn't exactly set the world on fire with a .901 save percentage through 12 starts, his little-used backup has been even worse with a 4.10 GAA and .869 save percentage in two appearances.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in net Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Makes 30 stops in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Making first start Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Feeling heat from new arrival•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Renews contract for two years•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Makes 29 saves in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...