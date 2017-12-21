McElhinney saved 37 of 41 shots Wednesday against Philadelphia in a 4-3 loss.

McElhinney had been the definition of inconsistent, as he'd followed every good start with a bad one and vice versa. This was his second straight tough evening, however, which suggests he's not going to make anyone forget Frederik Andersen with how he's playing right now. At the moment, McElhinney's worth a stash, but that's about it.