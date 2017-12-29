Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Hampered by lower-body ailment
McElhinney is dealing with a lower-body injury.
The Leafs called up Calvin Pickard from AHL Toronto on Friday, and there are rumblings that he could start against his former Avalanche team considering that No. 1 backstop Frederik Andersen went to work for the first leg of the back-to-back set Thursday evening. McElhinney should be considered day-to-day for now.
