McElhinney was a perfect 20-for-20 in save opportunities over the first half of Friday's 5-3 home win over the Sabres.

It was expected that McElhinney would start, but he replaced Garret Sparks after the Calder Cup champion accounted for all three goals allowed. With John Tavares and Auston Matthews leading the offense, it wouldn't be surprising to see McElhinney emerge as a quality streaming option this season. The Ontario native went 11-5-1 over 18 games last season.